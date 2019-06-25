The Property Owners Association of Cape May Beach (Historic Town Bank Inc.) announces once again, our very popular summer festival will be held rain or shine, on Saturday July 6, 2019 at 8:30 AM - 4 PM. This FREE Admission public event is located at 201 Clubhouse Drive at Town Bank Road in Historic Town Bank, one mile north of the Ferry entrance, North Cape May, Lower Township, NJ. Free Parking. Don’t miss this event !!
This very special multi-block family day features over 120 vendor dealers including many types of food-refreshments, antiques, arts & crafts, new items, white elephant area, a Fun Zone for the kids, live music 9-3 outside on our covered deck, History display & Bake Sale (get there early) inside our Clubhouse, special Town Bank Wear, our famous 60+ assorted Basket Raffles, surprises, and more. Our Association will also have a helpful Membership/Info Table set up out front.
Vendors are always welcome, even day of, last minute (slight extra fee) so call now for information - Ron 609-846-7890 or Nancy 609-886-4819.
Further information may also be found at historictownbank.com. including 609-770-4641 Leave Message.
So everyone come and enjoy the day, or even any part of, as We (a Non- Profit Inc.) help our community with our fund raising efforts including 3 college scholarships, our Clubhouse & Delaware Beach maintenance, & donations to many needy groups, to name a few. See your family there !!!