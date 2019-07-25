CAPE MAY — St. Peter’s by-the-Sea will hold their 100th Annual Bazaar on Saturday, Aug. 3 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the church lawn. The rain location for the event will be the Cape May Point Fire Hall.
Come and shop for arts and crafts, books, plants, hand-blown Jersey glass and more. The Chance Table will feature gift certificates from local restaurants, shops and more. The White Elephant Table is always a big hit. Baked goods and hot dogs will be sold too.
Find out why the locals and visitors line up early for the opening. St. Peter’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church is located in Cape May Point, where the Delaware Bay meets the Atlantic Ocean, at Lincoln, Lake and Ocean avenues.