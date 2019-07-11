CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A veteran-owned family business, Stewart’s Concrete Polishing, is now open, offering an eco-friendly and sustainable treatment that can transform existing concrete floors into a marble-like surface.
Owner Bill Stewart, an Army veteran, brings 30 years of experience in industrial services to the business. His wife, Donna Stewart, is office manager. The Stewarts chose to focus on concrete polishing because of its environmental benefits and advantages over other types of flooring/finishes.
“Polished concrete minimizes mold and allergens naturally because of its tighter surface and breathable seal,” Bill Stewart said. “It is extremely durable, outlasting wood, tile and paint, and it doesn’t dent, chip or scratch. It has an OSHA-approved skid-resistant surface which is great for high-traffic areas. It also has a green rating, which helps toward an environmental LEED certification. It can reflect light up to 23 percent. In addition, the polishing process includes no harsh chemicals and will not harm the environment or employees.”
Concrete polishing is used for driveways, patios, basements, bars, party rooms, garages, warehouses, offices and retail spaces. “It is a technique that is quickly gaining popularity for its high-end, cost-effective finish that is both trendsetting and timeless,” said Jason Lehew, field superintendent for Stewart’s. “With concrete polishing, you’re also going to have a unique product. Not every concrete is poured the same. Like restoring old furniture, the polished version will have its own personality. Some stones come up like marble, providing a truly unique floor. Because it’s concrete, it never delaminates.”
Stewart’s Concrete Polishing will offer a variety of services. In addition to grinding and polishing concrete, the business will remove glue and epoxy, repair divots and cracks, and offer stains and logos. The Stewarts said they pride themselves on customer service and their quick response time.
Stewart's was selected to complete the polished concrete floor of the garage in the Philadelphia Magazine 2019 Design Home, a trendsetting display of the latest home styles. Proceeds from tours of the home are donated to a local charity.
For more information, call 856-297-3809 or see StewartsConcretePolishing.com or find them on Facebook.