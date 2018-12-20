Students raise $4,500 for Cape Regional Foundation

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Students from Bishop McHugh Regional Catholic School raised $4,500 for the Cape Regional Foundation to benefit the health system’s Pediatrics Department.
The school received an additional $218.70 on the day of the display check presentation to round the total up to $4,500. Funds were raised through a talent show at the school, organized by the CARES Leadership Team. Second-grader Greta Rebecca Kleinman came up with the original idea for the fundraiser, Bishop’s Got Talent, held Nov. 9.
For more information, see BishopMcHugh.com.