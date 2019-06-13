You are the owner of this article.
The Gazette of Cape May

Sturdy Savings Bank supports Cape May County Library Teen Photography Contest

From left to right, Sturdy Savings Bank Cape May Court House branch manager Lisa Rendzak, left, presents the bank’s sponsorship check for the Cape May County Teen Photography Contest to teen services librarian Johanna Boyle, center. Also pictured are Sturdy Savings Bank’s business development officers Mike Lloyd and Michael Clark.

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Sturdy Savings Bank recently presented a sponsorship check to Cape May County teen services librarian Johanna Boyle for the Teen Photography Contest.

“We are proud to support the Cape May County Library’s Teen Photography Contest, which encourages our youth to express themselves and realize their talent,” said bank President Jerry Reeves.

The Teen Photography Contest runs from mid-June to Aug. 6 and is open to Cape May County young people ages 12 to 18. Photos can be submitted in three categories: Cape May County, Universe of Stories (Teen Summer Reading Theme) and Nature.

Prizes will be awarded in each category. For more information contact the library at 609-463-6360 or see CMCLibrary.org.

Sturdy Savings Bank serves Cape May and Atlantic Counties at 14 branches in Avalon, Cape May, Cape May Court House, Dennisville, Marmora, North Cape May, North Wildwood, Ocean City, Rio Grande, Somers Point, Stone Harbor, Tuckahoe, and Wildwood Crest.

For more information about Sturdy Savings Bank, see SturdyOnline.com or call 609-463-5220.

