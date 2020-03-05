Sturdy Savings Bank has shown its support for the not-for-profit Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities with a gift of $7,500 to help underwrite two popular community events in 2020 and a special event to celebrate MAC's 50th anniversary.
Volunteers will be honored April 7 during the MAC’s annual Volunteer Recognition Reception with award celebration.
Cape May County residents will receive free admission on Cape May Community Day, June 14, to the Physick House Museum, the Cape May Lighthouse, the World War II Lookout Tower and Cape May MAC's trolley tours, with only a photo ID.
MAC will mark its 50th anniversary in part with a celebration this fall.
“We are truly grateful for the support of Sturdy Savings Bank, and especially its president and CEO and former MAC officer Jerry Reeves, Director of Retail Banking Dave Repici, Director of Lending Larry Morier, Michael Clark and Kathy Makowski, for their most generous support,” MAC Director Jody Alessandrine said.
MAC membership is open to all. For information about MAC’s year-round schedule of tours, festivals, and special events, call 609-884-5404 or see capemaymac.org.
