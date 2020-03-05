PICTURE 030520_gcm_donation

Sturdy Savings Bank has shown its support for the not-for-profit Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities with a gift of $7,500 to help underwrite two popular community events in 2020 and a special event to celebrate MAC's 50th Anniversary. Shown here, from left, Sturdy Savings Bank Business Development Officer Michael J. Clark and Cape May Branch Manager Kathleen Makowski hand a check to MAC Director Jody Alessandrine, with MAC staff accountant Vicki McBride and MAC Chief Operating Officer Melissa Payne, at the Emlen Physick Estate.

 Susan Krysiak / provided

Volunteers will be honored April 7 during the MAC’s annual Volunteer Recognition Reception with award celebration.

Cape May County residents will receive free admission on Cape May Community Day, June 14, to the Physick House Museum, the Cape May Lighthouse, the World War II Lookout Tower and Cape May MAC's trolley tours, with only a photo ID.

MAC will mark its 50th anniversary in part with a celebration this fall.

“We are truly grateful for the support of Sturdy Savings Bank, and especially its president and CEO and former MAC officer Jerry Reeves, Director of Retail Banking Dave Repici, Director of Lending Larry Morier, Michael Clark and Kathy Makowski, for their most generous support,” MAC Director Jody Alessandrine said.

MAC membership is open to all. For information about MAC’s year-round schedule of tours, festivals, and special events, call 609-884-5404 or see capemaymac.org.

