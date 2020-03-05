Sturdy Savings Bank has shown its support for the not-for-profit Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities with a gift of $7,500 to help underwrite two popular community events in 2020 and a special event to celebrate MAC's 50th Anniversary. Shown here, from left, Sturdy Savings Bank Business Development Officer Michael J. Clark and Cape May Branch Manager Kathleen Makowski hand a check to MAC Director Jody Alessandrine, with MAC staff accountant Vicki McBride and MAC Chief Operating Officer Melissa Payne, at the Emlen Physick Estate.