CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The temporary closing of restaurants due to Gov. Phil Murphy’s executive order resulted in a generous donation to the Cape May County Zoo. Sysco Philadelphia donated 17 pallets of fresh vegetables, herbs and fruit that could not all be used by local restaurants.
Ed Runyon, parks director reported the delivery of the 17 pallets of fresh food items to the main park in Cape May Court House. The pallets contained a combination of bananas, strawberries, cantaloupes, lemons, limes and avocados as well as parsley, tarragon, garlic, squash, peppers, mushrooms, tomatoes, cabbage and several varieties of lettuce.
Sysco Philadelphia President Bill Tubbs said, “Sysco is always here to help in times of need, and we’ve stepped up our community support now more than ever during these unprecedented times. We’re pleased to donate a supply of fresh produce to the Cape May County Zoo to help feed the animals and support the zoo’s ongoing conservation efforts. We’re glad we could help!”
“The zoo dietary staff determined what could be used and cold stored for the animals, once that was done, we realized there was still several pallets remaining. We didn’t want to see it wasted and immediately contacted twenty surrounding food pantries, and several came to the park and picked up the remaining boxes,” said Runyon.
Freeholder E. Marie Hayes, liaison to the parks and zoo reported the donation at the freeholders' April 14 meeting and expressed her gratitude to Sysco for their generosity.
“The donation from Sysco Philadelphia to the Zoo was extremely generous and thoughtful. We are fortunate to have so many friends and supporters of the zoo, and this donation was a nice surprise. Fruit and vegetables are an important part of the diet of many of the animals at the zoo, and this donation represents a considerable cost saving for the zoo. The fact that the zoo staff was able to pay it forward and distribute fresh, high-quality fruits and vegetables to the local food pantries once again points to the kindness and consideration that is a big part of our zoo family. At times like this, we all need to hear stories about the kindness toward others, and this fits the bill,” Hayes said.
The Cape May County Zoo is free and depends heavily on donations to support animal care. The county parks and zoo are closed to the public until further notice. Donations to the zoo can be made online at cmczoo.com.
