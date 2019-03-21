The Boarding House holds topping-off ceremony

CAPE MAY — The Boarding House, Cape May’s newest hotel, held a topping-off ceremony and behind-the-scenes look with elected officials, community members, resort staff and family members on March 13 at the property, 810 Lafayette St.
The ceremony included a beam signing by those in attendance. Elected officials also presented proclamations to Boarding House owners the Hirsch family, who have also owned and operated the Cape May Montreal Beach Resort since 1966.
“We are excited to celebrate the progress of this new property as we head toward the finish line and our grand opening in May 2019,” said co-owner Larry Hirsch.
The Hirsch family bought the property — formerly the Cape Winds — three years ago and immediately put into motion plans for its transformation to a modern, surf-chic lodging experience.
The Boarding House will offer 11 distinctively designed guest rooms, each enhanced with décor that represents the shore town. To complete the Boarding House experience, the Hirsches have developed valuable partnerships with surrounding businesses that will allow guests to enjoy outdoor “ecotourism” activities such as biking, paddle boarding, surfing and more as part of their hotel stay.
“The Boarding House will hopefully become Cape May’s oasis for vacationers looking for a laidback atmosphere combined with modern amenities and a coastal vibe,” said third-generation co-owner Jonathan Hirsch.
Designed by Philadelphia-based firm DAS Architects, the Boarding House presents a modern take on a mid-century surf motel, marked by a clean, simple aesthetic. Each room is equipped with whitewashed and reclaimed wood, wicker, rope, concrete tile, navy blue iKat and other bohemian-inspired fabrics.
Artwork in each room will be sourced by the owners, who have a strong affinity for the beach, the ocean, and the distinctive history of Cape May. Expect a mix of found surf-related objects artwork, and photos by local artists, including David Macomber and Kathy Fallon, to give each room a unique flavor.
The Boarding House exterior will welcome guests with a beautiful flower wall and soft landscape architecture that echoes the surrounding beauty of Cape May. The interior décor will emulate the outdoors with calming blues, greens and neutral sand tones.
The lodge will be dog-friendly and welcome groups, destination wedding parties and reunions.
A local wine-and-beer happy hour will take place every evening, and guests will have the option of greeting every day with a breakfast basket delivered right to their door.
Also featured is a rooftop deck, outdoor dining table and chairs on the ground floor veranda and balcony for each room, and a casual coffee bar. The Boarding House site is just steps away from shopping, dining and the beach.
The first 50 online bookings will receive a welcome gift including two Boarding House coffee mugs, a bag of Boarding House Blend coffee from Cape May Roasters, and a $30 gift card for Harry’s Ocean Bar & Grille, just minutes away. To book a room reservation, see BoardingHouseCapeMay.com, or call 609-884-4884. If yours is one of the first 50 bookings, you will be notified via email.
For more information on the Boarding House, see BoardingHouseCapeMay.com.