CAPE MAY — The City of Cape May will stage its annual Independence Parade on Saturday, July 6, beginning at 1 p.m. Line-up is at noon on New Jersey and Philadelphia Avenues. The parade route is on Beach Avenue from Philadelphia Avenue to Patterson Avenue with the reviewing stand near Convention Hall. The parade is an annual event to honor all of our veterans.
Cape May is proud to have Commanding Officer Captain Owen Gibbons, U.S. Coast Guard Tracen Cape May, as the Grand Marshal of the parade. The parade will feature string bands along with many other outstanding performing groups, family entries, autos, veteran organizations, and local officials. A special addition this year will be the Cape May Maritime Museum. They are restoring the 1952 motor Lifeboat CG36538.
Decorated bicycles, antique automobiles, and all community entries are welcome to participate in the Independence Parade. Anyone interested in participating should contact the Cape May Department of Civic Affairs at 609-884-9565 or email rertle@capemaycity.com.
For additional information, visit capemaycity.com, email recdept@capemaycity.com or call at 609-884-9565. Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/capemaycity and follow us on Twitter@capemaycity.