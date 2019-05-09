The City of Cape May presents 'Great Balls of Fire' starring Linda Gentille

Cape May Convention Hall will present "Great Balls of Fire: Legends of Piano" starring “The Female Liberace” Linda Gentille on Friday, August 16 at 8 p.m.
This spectacular Broadway show will feature the music from the great piano legends of the last 50 years including Billy Joel, Elton John, Duke Ellington, Liberace and Barry Manilow. Pianist, entertainer and conductor Linda Gentille, is one of South Jerseys most popular entertainers.
Linda is the conductor and founder of the Jersey Shore Pops Orchestra. She is also a top entertainer on the luxury cruise lines including Regent and Oceania. She is known as “The Female Liberace” for her showmanship and comedic personality on stage. Audiences of all ages will enjoy this high energy show.
Tickets for this concert are $44 for reserved seats and can be purchased in person at Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Avenue or online at CapeMayCity.com. Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/capemaycity and follow us on Twitter@capemaycity. For more information, call 609-884-9565.