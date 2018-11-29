The Fourth Annual Captain Nick Fedoroff Community Christmas Celebration at Cape May Convention Hall.

CAPE MAY — The Police Department announces the fourth annual Capt. Nick Fedoroff Christmas Community Celebration, which will feature pictures with Santa and activities including bouncy houses, face painting, crafts, games, refreshments and much more.
There will also be bike giveaways for Christmas and an opportunity to win prizes.
The event is free, but anyone wishing to donate an unwrapped toy to help support the Sgt. William Alvarez Annual Toy Drive can drop their gift at the door.
The celebration will be held noon to 3 pm Sunday, Dec. 9, at Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave.
For additional information, see discovercapemaynj.com or contact the Police Department at 609-884-9505.