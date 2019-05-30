Three free customer service seminars to be held in Cape May County

The customer service seminar Critical Elements of Customer Service will be held at several locations in the county in June.
The seminar is geared toward front-line employees. The sessions will be presented by Susan Adelizzi-Schmidt, Suasion Communications Group, as part of the Cape May County Education Foundation. The seminar will cover defining customer service, understanding how your own behavior affects the behavior of others, developing confidence and skill as a problem solver, learning techniques to deal with difficult customers, and keeping a strong customer service focus. The seminars are free to attend, however registration is required. See CapeMayCountyChamber.com/CustomerService for more information and to register.
The dates and times of the seminars are as follows:
• June 3, Atlantic Cape Community College, check in at 5 p.m., program is 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
• June 13, Greater Wildwood Chamber of Commerce, check in at 8:30 a.m., program is 9 to 11 a.m.
• June 18, Ocean City Free Public Library, check in at 9:30 a.m., program is 10 a.m. to noon.