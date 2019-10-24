102419_cap_gut_digdisplay

Pictured is Robert Holden, Historian with the Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township in Cape May County, installing items from the recent archaeology digs in Tuckahoe.

 Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township / Submitted

Pictured is Robert Holden, Historian with the Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township in Cape May County, installing items from the recent archaeology digs in Tuckahoe.

The display is in the Upper Township Municipal Hall in Petersburg. The artifacts are from the Willets-Williams homestead site, at the intersection of Route 50 and Route 49 in Tuckahoe and the Native American site on the Tuckahoe River along Mosquito Landing Road.

The Historical Preservation Society of Upper Township (HPSUT) operates and manages three historic sites: the Gandy House and Farmstead, ca. 1815; the Tuckahoe Train Station, 1894; and the Friendship School in Palermo, ca. 1830.

Load comments