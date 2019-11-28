CAPE MAY — Get your family into the holiday spirit with two free holiday concerts at Cape May Convention Hall on Saturday, Dec. 14, and Wednesday, Dec. 18.

At 7 p.m. Dec. 14, the city will host its annual holiday reception, featuring America’s Sweethearts again, this time with their live band. The New York City-based trio of classy ladies will perform a concert filled with popular holiday tunes. With songs like "Sisters," "Christmas Island" and "Let it Snow," you’ll be snuggling up to your sweetie in no time! Light refreshments will be served at the concert.

The Angelus Chorus will perform a free holiday concert with a selection of traditional and secular music 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 18. The chorus is directed by Richard Stanislaw, of Ocean City, and accompanied by Ruth Fritsch, organist at the Cape Island Baptist Church.

For additional information, see CapeMayCity.com, email recdept@capemaycity.com or call 609-884-9565. You can find the city on Facebook at facebook.com/capemaycity and follow it on Twitter.

