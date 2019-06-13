U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Concert Band to hold free concert in Cape May

CAPE MAY — Enjoy a concert given by the United States Air Force Heritage of America Concert Band at Cape May Convention Hall 7 p.m. July 1. The concert is free and open to the public.
For six decades, the USAF Heritage of America Concert Band has educated, inspired and entertained more than 1.5 million people annually by providing music for events that support airmen and their families, honor the nation’s veterans and build relationships of trust between the American people and their Air Force.
The Concert Band is comprised of more than 40 professional airman-musicians who captivate audiences on regular tours throughout the East Coast with a variety of renditions of great orchestral classics, marches, Broadway hits, jazz standards, movie music and patriotic favorites.
For additional information about this free concert, contact Donna Roth with the city of Cape May or see the band's website at heritageofamericaband.af.mil.
Activated in 1941, the United States Air Force Heritage of America Band has a rich history of inspiring public patriotism and enhancing esprit de corps among all the U.S. military service branches. The airman-musicians are stationed at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia. They travel throughout the Carolinas, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions, presenting more than 300 events annually for the general public and in support of Airman morale and protocol events. Under the leadership of Captain Michael D. Hoerber, the USAF Heritage of America Band remains at the forefront of communicating Air Force core values and preserving and enriching America's military and musical heritage into the 21st century.