In recognition of National Safe Boating Week, the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary wants the public to know about services offered to the public to keep them safe on the water.
A Vessel Safety Check is a free, voluntary courtesy examination of your boat (vessel) to verify the presence and condition of the boat safety equipment that is required by state and the federal regulations. The vessel examiner is a trained specialist and is a member of the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary. As well as reviewing your boat’s safety equipment, the examiner may also make other safety related recommendations and discuss certain safety issues that will help to make you a safer boater. Additionally, you will avoid substantial fines should you ever be boarded by the U.S. Coast Guard or other law enforcement representative and found to be in violation.
A Vessel Safety Check is performed at your boat — ranging in locations from your boat at its dock, at your local boat ramp to your boat on a trailer in your driveway. A Vessel Safety Check usually takes 15 to 30 minutes, depending upon the size of your boat.
Vessels passing safety checks are awarded a U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary Decal that informs the Coast Guard, Harbor Patrol, Marine Police, Sheriff's Department and other boating law enforcement and safety agencies that your boat was in full compliance with all federal and State boating laws during a safety check for that year. Best of all, every Vessel Safety Check is 100% free of charge! There are no penalties for not passing a safety check and the process is available for all types of recreational vessels including paddle craft such as kayaks, canoes and paddleboards. In addition, some boating insurance companies offer discounts for vessels that undergo a Vessel Safety Check every year.
Safety! The peace of mind that your boat meets federal and state safety standards and that in an emergency you will have the necessary equipment to save lives and summon help.
For more information, go to Facebook.com/USCGAux5DNR.
