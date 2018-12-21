Univest donates $12,500 to Habitat for Humanity Cape May County

Univest Corp., parent company of Univest Bank and Trust Co. and its insurance, investment and equipment finance subsidiaries, recently donated $7,500 with a commitment to donate an additional $5,000 to Habitat for Humanity Cape May County in 2019.
The money will be used to help the organization acquire a second ReStore truck to meet the demand for additional collections in the community and to fuel ongoing growth of Habitat’s overall operations.
Univest is a long-time supporter of Habitat for Humanity, with both financial contributions and volunteer service. Univest employees have volunteered at local building sites and ReStore locations in the communities it serves.
If you would like to donate items to the Cape May ReStore or volunteer your time, see habitatcapemay.org.