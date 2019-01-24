Upcoming events at the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County

Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County works to help both youth and adults improve their knowledge and skills, enhance their quality of life and resolve problems in areas of food, nutrition, health and wellness; food safety; agriculture; environmental and natural resource management; and youth development. It does this through the use of science-based knowledge and university research.
The Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County is at 355 Court House-South Dennis Road in Cape May Court House. The building is handicap accessible.
Programs at the Cape May County extension this year will include the following:
4-H Club Officer Training and Luncheon
The Cape May County 4-H Youth Development Program will offer a 4-H Club Officer Training and Luncheon for 4-H club officers or anyone who would like to be an officer in their 4-H club.
“Participants at this training program will learn how to be a more effective leader through games and fun activities, improve their communication skills and gain self confidence in their abilities,” said Linda Horner, 4-H program coordinator.
The cost to attend is $10 per person and includes lunch, a club officer pin and a make-n-take 4-H keepsake awards sash.
The program will take place 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Rutgers Cooperative Extension. Pre-registration is required. To learn more, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3605, or e-mail linda.horner@co.cape-may.nj.us. For more information about the Cape May County 4-H Youth Development Program, see cmc4h.com.
Wellness Workshop — Clean Eating in the New Year
The Clean Eating in the New Year workshop will take place 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31. The program, part of an on-going wellness series will be held at the Rutgers Cooperative Extension.
Participants at the Clean Eating in the New Year workshop will learn what clean eating is, the benefits of clean eating, the challenges of clean eating and diets that incorporate clean eating. The workshop will include a light supper. The cost to attend is $15 and advance registration is required by Jan. 24. Space is limited, so, reserve a place early. Call Marian at 609-465-5115, ext. 3609, or email marian.courtney@co.cape-may.nj.us for more information or to register for the program.
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group
The Grandparents Raising Grandchildren support group will meet 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at the Rutgers Cooperative Extension. A light supper will be served at 5:30 p.m. and the program will follow at 6 p.m. There is no charge for this program, however, advanced registration is required. Call Marian at 609-465-5115, ext. 3609, for more information or to register.
Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Coffee Fridays
The Grandparents Raising Grandchildren support group hosts Coffee Fridays for participants to share concerns and questions in a casual setting. The next session will take place 10 to 11 p.m. Friday, Feb. 22. Grandparents who are raising their grandchildren are invited for coffee and conversation at the Rutgers Cooperative Extension. There is no charge for this program, however, RSVP by calling 465-5115, ext. 3609.
Rain Barrels & Water Conservation for the Home
The first workshop in the 2019 Garden & Grow series, Rain Barrels and Water Conservation for the Home, will take place 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 20, at Rutgers Cooperative Extension.
The goal of this series is to teach how to improve or expand home gardens in new ways. The presenter will be Kristen Andrada, AmeriCorps New Jersey Watershed ambassador. Participants will learn why to use rain barrels, how to build a rain barrel and how to maintain a rain barrel. Also, all participants will go home with their own rain barrel.
This is a beginner class, therefore, no experience is needed. Cost is to be determined. For more information, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3607, or email sawyer@NJAES.Rutgers.edu.