CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Rutgers Cooperative Extension Family and Community Health Sciences’ Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group will meet Wednesday, Sept. 18. The free information session will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County, 355 Court House-South Dennis Road.
A light supper will be served at 5:30 p.m. and the program, “Don’t Get Vaped In,” will follow at 6 p.m.
The, “Don’t Get Vaped In,” program with guest speaker Carlo Favretto Jr., youth program coordinator with Atlantic Prevention Resources, will focus on the vaping epidemic. He will provide an in-depth look at vaping devices and how to be ‘in the know’ when it comes to vaping. Favretto uses evidence-based information and education to help keep you and your grandchildren safe from the harms of vape products.
The group meeting will be facilitated by Chris Zellers, interim part-time family and community health sciences educator. Zellers also serves as the coordinator for Atlantic Prevention Resources Quit Center.
Zellers said, “There is a new danger lurking that many parents, grandparents and caregivers are unaware of and its vaping. Research shows that children as young as 8 years old are falling prey to vaping, and youth see it as safe despite the rising statistics supporting its harmfulness.”
Zellers added, “The vaping epidemic has become the latest fad that adults are struggling to catch up with compared to their youthful counterparts. We hope this presentation will help bridge the gap for our grandparents.”
Grandchildren are welcome, and they will have fun activities to do as well as enjoy dinner with their grandparents. There is no charge for this program, however, advanced registration is required by Sept. 11. New families are invited to attend. Please call Marian at 609-465-5115, ext. 3609, for more information or to register for the program. Additional Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group meetings are scheduled for Oct. 16, Nov. 20 and Dec. 10.
Support for this program is provided by the Cape May County Board of Chosen Freeholders, the Cape May County Division of Aging and Disability Services, and Rutgers Cooperative Extension.
