CAPE MAY — The city of Cape May is looking for exhibitors who create unique, original artwork and handmade items for their 2019 Summer Send-Off Craft Show to be held 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31st, and Sunday, Sept. 1, along the Promenade.
To be considered, vendors will need to provide photographs of their work and display. No mass produced items will be accepted. Vendors will also be required to show proof of insurance in order to participate. A limited number of each media and craft will be accepted. The jewelry and clothing categories are currently closed.
The City of Cape May Craft Shows are free to attendees and are located in a high traffic area of Victorian Cape May. The Craft Shows are a rain or shine events.
To download registration forms, see CapeMayCity.com. For further information call 609-884-9565 or e-mail craftshows@capemaycity.com.
