The Gazette of Cape May

Vendors wanted for Cape May County 4-H Fair

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Cape May County 4-H Fair Foundation is seeking vendors for the 4-H Fair. There are a variety of ways for vendors to participate at this year’s 4-H Fair, scheduled for July 18 through 20.

Lisa McVey, 4-H Fair Vendor chair, said, “A vendor can participate one day or all three days depending on their schedule and their budget.”

Applications are available for exhibit space at the Cape May County 4-H Fair for commercial and food concessions, nonprofit fundraisers or educational displays.

“The 4-H Fair Committee is seeking vendors who offer family friendly novelties, quality crafts and goods to feature on the 16 acres of tree-shaded fairgrounds,” McVey said. The 4-H fairgrounds are at 355 Court House-South Dennis Road in Cape May Court House.

The annual event is a county tradition that offers family entertainment, live music, a nightly chicken barbecue and much more. Vendors are encouraged to become part of the 4-H County Fair tradition. The 4-H Fair is a great opportunity for new vendors to experience a quality county fair with three-day affordable commercial vendor fees that include basic electricity and start at $130. If you can only attend on Saturday, July 20, a one-day vendor permit is available for just $75.

New this year, separate food concession contracts are available for vendors who sell just one item and for those who offer a variety of fair foods.

The public hours for the 2019 Cape May County 4-H Fair are noon to 9 p.m. Thursday, July 18, and Friday, July 19, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, July 20. The 4-H fairgrounds offer convenient access from the Garden State Parkway and all major highways with easy loading and unloading.

Ron Day is chair of the 4-H Fair Committee. The Cape May County 4-H Fair is the major fundraising effort of the 4-H Foundation Inc. It provides a showplace for the project work and accomplishments of the youth members of Rutgers Cooperative Extension’s 4-H Youth Development Program and a fun, family oriented community gathering. The event is planned, managed, and operated by volunteers, 4-H members and their parents and friends and includes numerous agencies and organizations from throughout Cape May County.

Vendor applications may be downloaded at cmc4h.com. For more information on becoming a vendor at 4-H Fair or about the 4-H Youth Development Program, call 609-465-5115, ext. 3606.

