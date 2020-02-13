Vincent DelGozzo Appointed Director of Business Development, Marketing and Public Relations at Cape Regional Health System

Cape Regional Health System has announced the appointment of Vincent DelGozzo as Director of Business Development, Marketing and Public Relations. Vincent earned his Bachelor’s degree in business administration with a concentration in small business/entrepreneurship from Frostburg State University and his MBA with a concentration in management and human resources management from Rutgers School of Business, Camden.
“I am very pleased to welcome Vincent to the Cape Regional Leadership Team.” stated Joanne Carrocino, FACHE, president and cEO, Cape Regional Health System. “Vincent brings to Cape Regional over 16 years of experience in healthcare business development and physician relations. His knowledge, skills and expertise will serve our community well as Cape Regional Health System continues to grow and expand throughout Cape May County.”
Vincent previously spent seven years at Cooper University Health Care as the Director of Physician Services and eight years at Virtua Health in various business development and physician relations roles.
