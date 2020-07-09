CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — In an effort to reduce access of alcohol to underage persons, a video format of the We Check For 21 Fraudulent ID Training is available for viewing that will substitute for the in-person training. This change allows for adherence to social distancing guidelines.
The training is for all licensed beverage establishment staff. The training is conducted by Joseph Vasil, director of Fraud Training Services of Vasil ID Training LLC, and includes credentials for different states and the latest trends in counterfeit driver licenses.
Cape May County wishes to thank Vasil and Atlantic Prevention Resources for developing the video as an alternative to in-person training.
The video will be available for viewing now until July 31. To access the video, please go to the YouTube website and search: We Check for 21 Virtual Training
This is the 28th year the We Check for 21 progam has offered training for staff at liquor establishments countywide. The program originated in 1993 and has since been implemented statewide. This is the first year the training has been offered via a YouTube video class, and program coordinators hope business owners who sell alcohol will direct their employees to take the vital training in detecting fraudulent identification cards and help curb the increase in underage drinking.
The We Check for 21 initiative coined the slogan "If you're too young to buy, don't even try" and originally had 40 businesses involved. Two decades later, they have had over 700 staff participate in the program.
“We know how critical this information is to the liquor establishments in our county. With COVID present and staff not yet returning to work full time, we thought that this is the best manner of virtual learning regarding the topic," said Freeholder Jeffrey Pierson, liaison to Health and Human Services.
If you have questions or prefer to receive the website link to the video, please send an email to wecheck21@capemaycountygov.net or call the Cape May County Municipal Alliance Office at 609-465-6839.
