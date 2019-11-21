MIDDLE TOWSHIP — The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program of Cape May County is looking for volunteers.
VITA is a program within the Division of Aging and Disabilities Services and the Retired Senior Volunteer Program. The RSVP works with volunteers to offer many countywide programs and services, such as Meals on Wheels deliveries, tutoring pre-school children and preparing tax forms. The VITA volunteers are trained to assist with income tax preparation.
Freeholder Jeffrey L. Pierson, who oversees the RSVP/VITA said, “Volunteering with VITA is a rewarding experience while also serving a vital role in Cape May County. We appreciate all who volunteer and share their skills to help with our various programs and services; our success largely depends on them.”
Don’t know that much about taxes? Don’t worry — you’ll get specialized training and certification by the IRS and New Jersey State Tax Office, or you can choose a volunteer role that does not require tax law certification. As an IRS-certified VITA volunteer, you will be able to provide free basic income tax return preparation at sites throughout the county. In 2019, more than 1,000 Cape May County residents received assistance through VITA. Volunteers are needed for the upcoming tax filing season, January through April 2020.
The hours are flexible, the training is free, and the time commitment is up to you. If you are interested in helping to continue this service or in RSVP’s other volunteer opportunities, call RSVP Program Director Rachel Sanfo at 609-886-3400.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.