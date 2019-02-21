Wendy Collins is MAC Volunteer of the Month for February

CAPE MAY — Wendy Collins, of Cape May, innkeeper and co-owner of The Mission Inn, is the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities Volunteer of the Month for February.
MAC Director Michael Zuckerman nominated her for the honor to recognize her extensive assistance improving MAC’s website. Drawing on her 25-plus years working in technology, digital content and online marketing, Wendy devoted about 40 hours to developing a 40-page blueprint for improving the MAC website. In effect, she donated an entire consulting project to the organization.
In addition, she sits on several MAC teams, including the Website Team and the Video Team.
“As a not-for-profit organization, MAC is always seeking to forge relationships with community partners who are willing to help improve and refine the important work we do: preserving, interpreting and promoting Cape May for its residents and visitors,” Zuckerman said. “Wendy’s willingness to contribute her rare skill and experience to the organization is immensely valuable and we are so grateful. We cannot thank her enough.”
For information on the variety of MAC volunteer opportunities available, contact Ayeshah Dickerson at 609-224-6029 or email adickerson@capemaymac.org.