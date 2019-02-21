Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Gazette of Cape May

Wendy Collins is MAC Volunteer of the Month for February

022119_gcm_macofmonth

Wendy Collins, of Cape May, innkeeper and co-owner of The Mission Inn, is the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities Volunteer of the Month for February 2019. 

 Susan Krysiak, MAC / submitted

CAPE MAY — Wendy Collins, of Cape May, innkeeper and co-owner of The Mission Inn, is the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities Volunteer of the Month for February.

MAC Director Michael Zuckerman nominated her for the honor to recognize her extensive assistance improving MAC’s website. Drawing on her 25-plus years working in technology, digital content and online marketing, Wendy devoted about 40 hours to developing a 40-page blueprint for improving the MAC website. In effect, she donated an entire consulting project to the organization.

In addition, she sits on several MAC teams, including the Website Team and the Video Team.

“As a not-for-profit organization, MAC is always seeking to forge relationships with community partners who are willing to help improve and refine the important work we do: preserving, interpreting and promoting Cape May for its residents and visitors,” Zuckerman said. “Wendy’s willingness to contribute her rare skill and experience to the organization is immensely valuable and we are so grateful. We cannot thank her enough.”

For information on the variety of MAC volunteer opportunities available, contact Ayeshah Dickerson at 609-224-6029 or email adickerson@capemaymac.org.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.