WEST CAPE MAY — West Cape May Elementary School in West Cape May encourages community members and business to participate in the Great Kindness Challenge from Feb. 3 until Feb. 13. The Great Kindness Challenge is a kindness initiative reaching millions of students and families every year.
Members of the West Cape May School community will place their attention on creating a culture of kindness. Teachers have organized daily activities to encourage kids to develop strong habits of kindness. You can join in on the fun too. You can find the 50 item checklist and ideas of how you can spread kindness at Thegreatkindnesschallenge.com.
