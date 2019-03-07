West Cape May Environmental Commission to host free pizza and family movie night

WEST CAPE MAY — The borough Environmental Commission will host a free pizza and family movie night at Borough Hall from 6 to 8 p.m. March 22.
Residents can join neighbors, friends and family for an adventurous movie with an environmental message.
The computer-animated comedy takes on the importance of natural environment and the real threat of extinction. It is rated G.
There will also be an environmentally friendly craft for kids to make before the movie. Borough Hall is at 732 Broadway. Composting Geo Bins will be available for purchase at each event.