WEST CAPE MAY — The borough Environmental Commission will hold an electronic waste recycling event May 30 in the Borough Hall parking lot.
The event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine. This free, one-day event is open to all. Schools, businesses and homeowners are encouraged to participate. You do not have to be a resident of West Cape May to bring your electronic waste for recycling. Items to be recycled may not be dropped off at Borough Hall prior to 9 a.m. May 30. Borough Hall is at 732 Broadway.
Items acceptable for recycling include cell phones, computers, modems, laptops, computer monitors, televisions (flat screen and big old CRT TVs), desktop printers, desktop fax machines and strings of holiday lights.
White items such as microwaves, stoves, washers and dryers will not be accepted.
Working with Green Chip Recycling, all electronic waste will be securely transported to the company's facility and recycled compliant with R2, ISO14001 and OSHA regulations.
Items do not have to be “wiped clean” of files. All recycled items will be recycled in accordance with state and federal laws and all data storing devices will be destroyed within R2, Department of Defense and National Institute of Technology standards.
The Environmental Commission urges everyone to recycle their electronic waste because old electronic devices contain toxic substances such as lead, mercury, cadmium and chromium. Proper processing is essential to make sure that these toxic materials are not released into our environment. Last year, the Environmental Commission collected 14.6 tons of electronic waste at its two events.
“I was very surprised and delighted by the turn out we received on our first two electronic waste recycling events in 2019. People arrived at the drive-thru event to find the line moving very quickly. People didn’t even have to get out of their cars,” said Janet Payne, one of the Environmental Commission organizers. “The team from Green Chip was amazing, unloading cars and sorting electronics by pallets. The May 30th event will be our only electronic waste recycling event for the year.”
