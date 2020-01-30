WEST CAPE MAY — The Environmental Commission of West Cape May will present an evening with Project SNOWstorm’s partners David La Puma and/or Mike Lanzone 7 to 8 p.m. Feb. 7 at Borough Hall.
Project SNOWstorm, which was founded in 2013, researches the movements of snowy owls to better understand and conserve them. The national all-volunteer program uses innovative science and GPS-GSM transmitters to track snowy owls across the U.S. and Canada. Part of their mission is to engage people in the conservation of snowy owls through outreach and education.
Tracking snowy owls, such as Higbee, has shown that New Jersey’s salt marshes are very valuable to snowy owls as a species.
Lanzone is a research biologist and CEO of Cellular Tracking Technologies. La Puma is a past director of New Jersey Audubon’s Cape May Bird Observatory and director of global market development for Cellular Tracking Technologies.
This program is free and open to the public. West Cape May Borough Hall is at 723 Broadway. Call 609-884-1005 for more information.
