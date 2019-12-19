WEST CAPE MAY — Organic waste pickup collection in the borough will change to Monday mornings as of Jan. 1.
The borough offers the following information on organic waste pickup:
•Organic waste consists of grass, leaves, plant materials and branches or sticks ½-inch or smaller. Larger branches may be brought to the borough recycling center during regular business hours.
• Collection will take place every Monday.
Items will be picked up at curbside by borough Public Works.
• Waste must be in paper biodegradable bags and be placed curbside by 7 a.m.
• Sample complimentary bags will be available at Borough Hall while supplies last. Additional bags are available at local hardware stores.
• Bags cannot exceed 40 pounds and cannot contain invasive species such as bamboo or phragmites.
• No soil or concrete is allowed in the bags. Plastic bags are prohibited. No commercial landscaping waste is allowed.
