Wildwood conference focuses on teaching students who faced trauma

WILDWOOD — More than 220 educators, members of law enforcement, parents and youth group leaders attended the Pride Committee’s fifth annual conference in January.
The two-day conference, Strategies to Address the Needs of Our Youth, focused on resiliency strategies that could help prevent substance abuse.
"Since adverse childhood experiences have a proven affect on future substance abuse, educating and training the community on how to treat these children was the goal of the conference,” said Natalia Wilber, Pride Committee coordinator.
The School Resiliency Teams that were formed in the summer of 2018 met on the first day of the conference and revisited and expounded on their work as it relates to behaviors, brain development and discipline of students. The goal of these Resiliency Teams is to provide training and ongoing support to the rest of the school staff so they can promote a trauma-informed and responsive environment in schools.
On the second day of the conference, attendees learned about the affect adversity has on a child’s brain development and on stress-response systems with regard to teaching, parenting, law enforcement and learning. The keynote speaker was Lori Desautels, who is an assistant professor at Butler University in Indianapolis. Presenters included Michael McKnight, county educational program specialist with the state Department of Education and Sgt. Mark Higginbottom from the Middle Township Police Department.
“The conference was outstanding. If I went back to teaching, I’d know how to connect with kids that are at risk,” said Dan Tumolo, one of the founders of the Pride Committee and president of Sea Isle Board of Education. Tumolo taught economics at Holy Family University in Philadelphia.
If you or someone you know needs help, call 609-522-5960. To donate or for more information, see capeassist.org, call 609-522-5960 or like the group on Facebook.