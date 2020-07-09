WILDWOOD CREST — The borough has canceled all July shows in its Summer Music Series and the Christmas in July Festival scheduled for Saturday, July 25.
These cancellations are in response to Executive Order 152 by Governor Phil Murphy that limits the amount of people who can attend an outdoor social gathering.
Wildwood Crest had previously canceled the first four shows of its Summer Music Series at Centennial Park. The remaining canceled shows in July include performances by the Deck Band on Saturday, July 11; Fuse Box on Wednesday, July 15; Roundhouse Band on Saturday, July 18; Sass Band on Wednesday, July 22; Big Bleu on Saturday, July 25; and Barefoot Bobby and the Breakers on Wednesday, July 29.
The 2020 Wildwood Crest Summer Music Series is now tentatively scheduled to begin Saturday, Aug. 1, at 7:30 p.m. at Centennial Park with a performance by the Legacy Band, if the governor further raises the limits on outdoor social gatherings. Subsequent shows are scheduled for each Wednesday through Sept. 2 and each Saturday through Sept. 19 at Centennial Park, which is at Fern Road and Ocean Avenue.
N.J. currently limits outdoor gatherings to no more than 500 people. That limit is not high enough for the Wildwood Crest Summer Music Series to function, however, as the performances regularly draw crowds of more than 500 people on Wednesday evenings and more than 1,000 people on Saturday evenings.
The outdoor gathering limit is also not high enough for the third annual Wildwood Crest Christmas in July Festival that was scheduled for Saturday, July 25, at Sunset Lake. Last year’s event drew approximately 800 people.
The full schedule for the Wildwood Crest Summer Music Series, as well as information on other special events and activities in Wildwood Crest, can be found on the Events and Festivals page at wildwoodcrest.org.
For more information, contact the Wildwood Crest Recreation Department at 609-523-0202.
