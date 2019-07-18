Wildwood Crest Christmas in July Festival and Boat Parade this Saturday

WILDWOOD CREST – The Borough of Wildwood Crest will host its second annual Christmas in July Festival on Saturday, July 20, from 6 to 9 p.m. overlooking the bay at Sunset Lake along New Jersey Avenue from Farragut to Miami avenues.
This year’s event will also include a holiday-themed boat parade hosted by the Wildwood Gables Yacht Club.
The Wildwood Crest Christmas in July Festival and Boat Parade will include live Christmas-themed and pop and rock music with Jamison Celtic Rock, a holiday-themed candy lane, magic show, face painting and much more. The event will also include a visit from Santa Claus, who will be on hand for free family photographs overlooking the bay. The Sunset Lake area will also be decorated for the holiday season.
The boat parade will begin at approximately 8:30 p.m., with decorated boats and kayaks traveling through Sunset Lake for all to see. Those interested in registering a boat or kayak for the parade should email Maria at christmasjulyboatparade@gmail.com. Registration is free. Prizes will be awarded to all participants, with grand prizes to the top-decorated boats and kayaks.
For more information about the Wildwood Crest Christmas in July Festival and Boat Parade, log on to wildwoodcrest.org or call (609) 523-0202.