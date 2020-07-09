Cape May County and the Wildwoods officials unveiled the new $13.7 million Wildwoods Grand Gateway with a dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony July 1.
The Wildwoods Grand Gateway is an all-new visitor experience designed to launch everyone into vacation mode from the moment they arrive.
The Cape May County Board of Chosen Freeholders, the Greater Wildwoods Tourism Improvement and Development Authority, Wildwoods municipal officials, as well as tourism, state, county and local government and business officials, participated in the dedication and ribbon-cutting ceremony.
