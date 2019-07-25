Best in Show Winner 19.JPG

Linda Truman, "Best in Show."

 Donna Roth / Submitted

The city of Cape May is pleased to announce the winners of the 55th annual Promenade Art Show.

• Donna Elias, first place, painting — Brigantine

• Hou-Tien Cheng, first place, sculpture & mixed media — Freehold

• Maria Cartwright, first place, jewelry — Sewell

• Victoria Gotwals, first Place, drawing — Del Haven

• Joe Evangelista, first place, photography — Del Haven

• Tanya Angelova, first Place, wood/leather — Ventnor

• Rick and Anna Prosser, first place, ceramics and glass — Sicklerville

• Linda Truman, best in show — Montrose, Pennsylvania

Tags

Load comments