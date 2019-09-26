092619_cap_speaker

Dot Waltermire, a member of the GFWC Women's Community Club of Cape May, speaks about the different types of public transportation available to senior citizens in the community at the club's Sept. 19 meeting. Waltermire, who said she regularly uses public transporation, outlined free services as well as some that require payment.

 Marilyn Meikle / submitted

