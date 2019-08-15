WOODBINE — The borough has received $25,100 from USDA Rural Development for further upgrades to the Public Safety Building (former ambulance corps building), which hosts the food distribution sponsored by the First Baptist Church through the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Mayor William Pikolycky announced.
The requested funding would be for HVAC upgrades as well as a handicapped-accessible ramp. This is the third and final phase of improvements to the facility.
The United State Department of Agriculture Rural Development previously awarded the borough $20,000 in 2014 for facility improvements to the building under Phase 1 of the renovations and an additional $37,400 in 2016 to carry out a second phase of improvements.
“Without the assistance of the USDA—Rural Development program it would not be possible to make these upgrades that enhance the usability of this facility. We thank them for their ongoing support to our community, recognizing the importance of this project,” Pikolycky said.