Woodbine — Mayor William Pikolycky announce that the Borough of Woodbine has received funding from the New Jersey Department of Transportation Trust Fund for the Streetscape Improvement Program for funding in the amount of $500,000 to complete the final phase of its ongoing streetscape initiative.
The vacant borough-owned lot at intersection of Franklin and Adams will become the site of a pedestrian and bicycle-oriented “rest area” to serve the Town Center and tie in with the borough's extensive bikeway system.
The major components of the project will include a pedestrian and bicycle trailhead resting spot that will include a pergola, benches, bicycle racks, picnic tables, brick paver walkways, handicap accessibility improvements, trash and recycling receptacles, ADA compliant frost proof water fountain, wayfinding signage and landscaping.
Streetscape improvements along Adams Avenue, Franklin Street, and the median island on DeHirsch will complement the new area, as well as the existing streetscape improvements.
“Woodbine has been recognized by NJDOT as a bikeable, walkable community and these amendments will build upon that aspect,” Pikolycky said in a news release. “This will complete our streetscape program which has been fifteen years in the making. This will now bring our Town Center into a full realization of the accessible aesthetics that has long been the concept for which we were striving, and for which we are grateful NJDOT for their ongoing support.”
