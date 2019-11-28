DENNIS TOWNSHIP — The Woodland Village will celebrate the 10th annual Small Business Saturday by hosting a community sales event.
Small Business Saturday will be Nov. 30. The Woodland Village will celebrate by hosting WIBG FM 94.3 for a live broadcast from the shops with a number of giveaways. Visitors will also be given Small Business Saturday tote bags, complimentary food and drinks, and access to a free gift wrapping station. Additionally, the public can share their enthusiasm about the sales at the various shops by visiting the Shop Small Photo Booth.
Woodland Village is at 1943 Route 9 North in the Clermont section of the township.
This year’s celebration will be the 10th annual Small Business Saturday, marking a decade of support from American Express for local business owners. Since it started in 2010, consumers have reported spending an estimated $103 billion across all Small Business Saturdays combined. That’s $103 billion toward helping communities thrive, spent over just nine days alone.
In order to drive shoppers to Shop Small this Nov. 30, the Woodland Village is participating in the American Express Neighborhood Champion Program to spotlight small businesses and the impact they have on communities. An average two-thirds of every dollar ($0.67) spent at a small business in the U.S. stays in that local community. That means shopping small could help bring things like better schools, smoother roads and new jobs to neighborhoods across the country.
The Woodland Village has participated in, and celebrated Small Business Saturday for the past four years.
Merchants and consumers can learn more about Small Business Saturday and how to get involved at ShopSmall.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.