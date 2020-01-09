CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources will hold the workshop Growing Gourmet Mushrooms at Home on Thursday, Jan. 23. The workshop, part of the Garden & Grow series, will take place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County, 355 Courthouse-South Dennis Road.
The presenter will be Linda Conover, owner of Wood Song Mushrooms and grower of gourmet mushrooms including oyster mushrooms and reishi since 2017. Participants of the workshop will learn the basic types of mushrooms, key characteristics and eco-functions, and about growing cultivated mushrooms. There will be a hands-on portion where participants will learn how to prepare and care for a mini oyster mushroom farm and will also get one to take home.
The amazing fungi kingdom is full of myths, mysteries and marvels, Conover said. “My interest in growing mushrooms was spurred on by the newly discovered value of mushrooms as an alternative protein source and their health benefits.”
The goal of the Garden & Grow workshop series is to teach locals how to improve or expand their home gardens in new ways.
This is a beginner class, therefore, no experience is needed. The cost for this workshop is $25 and includes dinner at 5:30 p.m., followed by the program at 6 p.m. Registration is limited to 30, so please register by Jan. 17 at http://RU-CMC-ANR.eventbrite.com.
For more information, contact Jen Sawyer, Rutgers ANR Program associate at 609-465-5115, ext. 3607, or sawyer@NJAES.Rutgers.edu.
