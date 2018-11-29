World War II and Korea veterans invited to Stone Harbor on Dec. 9

STONE HARBOR — American Legion Post 331 and Sons of American Legion Squadron 331 will honor local World War II and Korean War veterans at the legion’s annual Pearl Harbor Day luncheon, 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 9, at the post headquarters, 11617 Second Ave.
Post 331 will also present its annual Home for the Holidays travel package awards to selected Coast Guard families stationed in Cape May.
Admission is free and lunch will be served. World War II and Korean War veterans from Cape May County are encouraged to attend and be recognized. Visit stephencludlampost331.org.