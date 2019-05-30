100 years in the making — Crest Savings Bank marks a century, introduces Cresty

As the team at Crest Savings Bank started planning for its 100 year celebration, ideas and ways to make the century milestone memorable were discussed. Many of the ideas centered on increasing some of the things the bank has been doing for the past 99 years, specifically continuing the support and sponsorship of community events, organizations, community activities and nonprofits.
It was decided the year 2019, which marks the bank’s 100 year anniversary, would be filled with 100 Days of Giving. The bank started increasing its acts of giving within the communities it serves in January. In addition to random acts of giving, on the 19th of each month the bank celebrates Centennial Day with giveaways for customers.
Another idea was actually created from an initial web-based idea. The bank decided to create a special website to commemorate the bank's 100th year anniversary and set up www.crestsavings100.com. The website is filled with a historical timeline of the bank, a running list of the 100 Days of Giving, information about the 100-year anniversary and something else that is very exciting. Under “Meet#Cresty” on the site, you will be introduced to the newest member of the Crest Savings Bank team.
According to Tony DeSalle, president and CEO of the bank, the development of the website led the team making a decision to create a character that would represent the bank throughout the community at events and places throughout the region. In what turned out to be the definition of a “logo coming to life,” Cresty, modeled after the well-recognized Crest Bank logo, was created.
“One of the main reasons the Crest Savings Bank mascot was brought to life is for our customers to have the opportunity to interact with Cresty,” DeSalle said on the day he introduced Cresty to team members at an employee gathering this past week where Cresty celebrated his birthday.
“It is our hope that the people in our community will want to take pictures with Cresty, add them to social media and perhaps have them added to a photo gallery on the new website," DeSalle said.
Standing at well-over six-feet-tall, Cresty is destined to become one of the most recognizable community representatives of the bank throughout the region. Cresty will be attending the events planned for the remainder of the anniversary year and years to come.
As of the end of May, Crest Savings Bank will have reached 40 days of giving toward its yearlong goal of 100 Days of Giving. Notable donations to date include donations to Cape Regional Surgery Center, First Baptist Church Lunch Program, Special Olympics Basketball Tournament, the Coast Guard Foundation, Wildwood Junior High Night, the Lower Cape May Little League Scoreboard, American Heart Association, Sea Isle City Polar Plunge for Autism, Wildwood BID DOOWW Magnets and the Arc of Cape May Sweethearts Ball.
Another important part of the year’s activities is to continue to support school and community activities that make a difference and enrich the community. So far this year, After Proms at multiple community high schools were supported by Crest Savings Bank.
Vice President and Maketing Director Barbara Jean Tanghare has the important role of creating and helping to coordinate many of the days of giving but at the same time has to ensure the surprise factor of these random acts of community giving stays intact. This surprise factor was demonstrated as Cresty made an unannounced appearance in front of Crest Savings Bank’s corporate headquarters on his birthday.
As car horns honked on Pacific Avenue, a bank customer strolled over quickly to pose for what may be the first nonemployee selfie with Cresty. There was a true celebratory vibe in the Cape May County air. Cresty can be followed on Instagram, if you would like to keep up with his antics. He also has his own hashtag #Cresty. Clearly, Cresty is ready to meet his future fans, friends and followers.