On Friday, Dec. 6, Holy Spirit Lutheran Church will be one of the stops in Lower Township’s Day of Hospitality from 4 to 7 p.m. with—for the second time at this event — three of the Turtlesinger Inc. turtles in a Live Turtle Nativity!
Come feed one of three live turtles using a stick or a spoon, thereby giving a gift to Rocky the box turtle as baby Jesus, Gracie the tortoise as the Virgin Mary, and Big Black Bart the tortoise as Joseph. Feel free to take pictures! Also new this year: help decorate a turtle Christmas tree with turtle ornaments!
Members of the church will welcome everyone in costume as villagers of Bethlehem. The turtles will be in the warm church sanctuary decorated for Christmas — don’t miss the 10-foot decorated Christmas tree, numerous nativity displays and more. Also enjoy apple cider and homemade Christmas cookies.
Turtlesinger Inc. is a New Jersey federal 501(c)3 public charity and has presented 944 events to date. Its mission is to entertain and educate the public about turtles with live turtles and/or original songs. Turtlesinger events are held locally and well beyond, wherever people want to see or learn about turtles. For a complete listing of local and other upcoming Turtlesinger events, see Turtlesinger.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.