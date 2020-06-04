MARGATE — For more than 30 years, the first Monday in August signified the JFS House Tour, which provided hundreds of guests with a rare opportunity to explore luxurious Downbeach homes while raising money for JFS essential services. However, with the health and safety of our guests, volunteers and staff in mind, JFS has made the difficult decision to forgo the highly-anticipated August 3rd event this year.
The House Tour, which has been a staple in our community, provides guests with a unique insight to these specialty homes across the island, while raising funds for the JFS Village by the Shore program. The approximately $60,000 raised from the event supported an array of Village socialization and professional programs and services for adults over the age of 50 in our region.
While the House Tour will not take place as scheduled, support for the Village is still needed now more than ever due to the COVID crisis. Many of this vulnerable segment of our neighbors are either unable to access transportation or concerned about being in public during this unprecedented time. With the Village program providing virtual events, grocery shopping and delivery, Kosher Meals on Wheels, telephone check-ins, care coordination and more, our staff and volunteers continue to make certain members are well-taken care of.
More than 200 seniors in our community rely on JFS for essential services and their needs have considerably grown amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Since mid-April, Village by the Shore has seen a dramatic increase in need, especially relating to nutrition for many who are homebound. JFS is providing nearly 150 meals per week, which represents a 67% increase in members using the program. In addition, the Shop at Home grocery delivery has grown more than 200%.
“We truly appreciate all of the support JFS has received over the years with our one-of-a-kind House Tour event and know that our attendees, volunteers and staff understand that the health and safety of everyone is paramount. We hope to have the opportunity to once again showcase House Tour when it is deemed safe to do so,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS Chief Executive Officer.
To assist JFS in reaching its $60,000 goal, please visit JFSAtlantic.org to make a secure, on-line contribution. Or, you may send a check to JFS, 607 N. Jerome Ave., Margate. Should you have any questions, please contact Kirby Reed at 609-822-1108, ext. 144.
