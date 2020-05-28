VENTNOR — At 94, Charlotte Joseph just might be one of Ventnor’s biggest cheerleaders.
Born and raised in Atlantic City, Joseph moved to Ventnor in 1949 and has remained involved in her community. On May 21, her 94th birthday, the community she loves so much turned out to return the affection with a festive drive-by surprise parade.
A retired water aerobics instructor, Joseph also was an elementary school teacher and later an employment interviewer for the State of New Jersey who reached many people through the decades. She was involved with the Ventnor String Band and the Ventnor Community Association and began Ventnor’s New Year’s Day Polar Plunge in 2000.
Charlotte waved from her deck and then from the sidewalk below to family and friends. Everyone maintained social distance, but love and well-wishes bridged the gap.
