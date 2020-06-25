ATLANTIC CITY — The Rotary Club will meet Thursday, June 25 to install new officers for 2020-21.
at the sixth floor Ballroom of the Claridge Hotel.
President elect John Heinz will be installed with the new slate of officers. All Rotarians and guests and members of the public are invited to attend the meeting, which will be held in the sixth floor ballroom at the Claridge Hotel. The program begins at 6 p.m. A hot buffet will be open at 5:30 p.m. for $5 for nonmembers.
The ballroom is large enough for comfortable safe social distancing. Face masks are recommended, but are optional. For more information, call 709-703-9000 or 609-541-3638.
