The Current of Ventnor, Margate & Longport

A Memorial Day Event at St. Leonard’s Tract to Unveil New Neighborhood Street Sign Beautification

(VENTNOR, NJ – May 17, 2019) - Celebrate the start of summer on Memorial Day at Suffolk Avenue & Boardwalk on Monday, May 27 at 2 pm (rain date Friday, May 31)

in the historic St. Leonard’s Tract in Ventnor, NJ. The public is invited to attend a formal unveiling of the historic area’s distinctive new street signs that span the prestigious neighborhood. Mayor Beth Holtzman and City Council members will be on hand to recognize the historic properties along with local residents during this special event.

St. Leonard’s Tract is a historic area, nestled by the beach on Absecon Island in Ventnor. Many of the homes are historic with interesting stories of their past residents. Most are large residences or mansions with glorious gardens. St. Leonard’s Tract has a small town feel with unrivaled camaraderie and a progressive neighborhood association, called St. Leonard’s Association. It is noteworthy that the houses in St. Leonard’s Tract were built prior to the establishment of zoning regulations and the residents created uniform deed restrictions to assure the unique character of the neighborhood would be preserved.

St. Leonard’s Association was established in 1921 to enforce these deed restrictions, preserve our historic neighborhood and for the betterment of the community. The association fosters friendship and goodwill among the residents and celebrates this unique and beautiful neighborhood by the sea.

For more information about St. Leonard’s Tract events and its distinguished neighborhood association and membership, contact its leadership via email to stleonardstract@gmail.com, at www.stleonardstract.org/news or on Facebook @StLeonardsTract. Members only events, such as an annual social scheduled for June 15, are held for residents of the distinctive neighborhood that are members of the homeowner’s association. Residents are encouraged to join and be recognized as a resident of their famed addresses. For details go to www.stleonardstract.org/news.

