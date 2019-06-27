MARGATE – Margate graduating seniors Alec Freedman and Jake LaMonaca each received a $2500 educational scholarship through the Margate Business Association’s 2019 Daniel and Maria Walters Scholarship Program. The program has awarded $105,500 in scholarships thus far.
The High School seniors were each awarded a check during a presentation Tuesday, June 18 at the Margate Public Library. Margate Business Association President Ed Berger along with members of the MBA and their scholarship committee were in attendance to present the students with a ceremonial, oversized check.
Freedman and LaMonaca are outstanding students who have demonstrated academic excellence as well as a commitment to community service and a concern for others. Scholarship selection was also based on references and a written response to an essay prompt on the topic of school testing.
Atlantic City High School senior Alec Freedman is a member of the National HonorSociety, Red Cross (President) and Mock Trial (Attorney/Witness). Alec was designated an AP Scholar of Distinction from the College Board, a Best Model U.N. Delegate at Stockton University, and, most recently, a nomination from the Press of Atlantic City as an Outstanding Young Leader. One of Alec’s references used Gandhi’s quote as Alec’s mantra: “To be the change you wish to see in the world.” Last summer, Alec served an internship in Congressman LoBiondo’s office. During the past two years, he has served as President of GATE (Gifted and Talented Educational Club), Alec plans to pursue a Ph.D. in Economics at Oxford College of Emory University.
Holy Spirit High School’s Jake LaMonaca also boasts an impressive resume. Jake is a scholar-athlete earning varsity letters in both baseball and basketball, along with a special 2019 honor, Cape Atlantic League 1st. Team National Division All-Star Basketball Player; Jake served as the team captain. His community work has included volunteer and counselor positions for Hoops for All, an instructional basketball league for physically and cognitively challenged individuals, the Alzheimer’s Association, and both Holy Spirit and At the Top Basketball Camps.
A gifted math student, Jake has been a tutor for two years. He has been awarded National Honor Society, National Junior Classical League Latin Honor Society, Honor Roll First Honors, President’s Academic Award, Outstanding Achievement in Latin, Father’s Club Distinguished Honors Award, and Outstanding Achievement in Physics. Jake will pursue Health Sciences with an eye toward pre-med at the University of Delaware.
Scholarship funds are raised through yearly MBA special events, donations and the annual Spring MBA Wine Tasting, See Margatehasmore.com for more information.