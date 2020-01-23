MARGATE — AmeriCorps VISTA is looking for people who want to serve as a catalyst for change, people with passion, pride and perseverance when helping community members.
Last year, Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties was awarded an AmeriCorps grant to bring two VISTA members to the agency. These members will focus on ensuring area individuals and families in need have access to the JFS food pantry as well as work on a nutritious food project to develop initiatives for community outreach and engagement.
Applications are being accepted for the 40 hours per week VISTA member role. If selected for the one-year position, AmeriCorps Volunteers in Service to America will provide a modest living allowance, education award for expenses, health and childcare coverage and other valuable benefits.
Since 1965, more than 220,000 VISTA members have served with the mission to strengthen organizations that alleviate poverty. VISTA serves in each of the 50 states and all U.S. territories. VISTA members go where they are needed and make a difference through volunteering and the mobilization of resources.
For more information or to apply for one of the two AmeriCorps VISTA positions available at JFS, contact Volunteer Services supervisor Vanessa Smith at vsmith@jfsatlantic.org or 609-822-1108, ext. 249.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.