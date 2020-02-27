Students from the New Jersey Youth Corps stand near some of the items they collected. The New Jersey Youth Corps is the county’s out-of-school youth program located in the Atlantic County One Stop Career Center in Pleasantville. The One Stop Career Center was one of several collection sites during the two-week Feed the Dream to Fight Hunger food drive throughout county government offices. The drive held Jan. 17-31 honored the memory and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Together they collected 1,600 pounds of food and toiletry items that were donated to the Community FoodBank of New Jersey, Southern Branch.